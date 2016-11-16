Trump continues to criticize media on Twitter

President-elect Donald Trump has not abandoned his channels for direct communication with the American people-or his propensity for criticizing the mainstream media.

The President-elect released 3 tweets in the space of thirty minutes-all of which were critical of the way the mainstream media reports about him.

Trump's first tweet came in response to a CNN report alleging that he is seeking high level security clearances for his children. Trump denied the allegations categorically.

"I am not trying to get "top level security clearance" for my children. This was a typical false news story." Trump tweeted.

Less than a half-hour later, Trump released two tweets attacking the New York Times by name. In both tweets he referred to the Times as "failing."

Trump's tweets against the Times came in response to the paper's description of his transition from the campaign to the White House as being in "disarray."

"The failing @nytimes story is so totally wrong on transition. It is going so smoothly. Also, I have spoken to many foreign leaders."

Trump stated in his follow-up tweet that he has spoken with leaders from Russia, the UK, China, Saudi Arabia, and Japan. He has also spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, though he did not mention that fact in his tweet.