Family finds accused sex offender hiding under the stairs

A family in San Antonio was confronted with an alarming scenario last week, during which they were startled to come face to face with an accused sex offender - hiding under the stairs of their house.

KENS5 of San Antonio reported that, after the family heard a strange noise when their dog started barking, accused sex offender Leonard Trevino emerged from under the stairs of the family’s home.

According to the report, Trevino was holding a gun, and demanded to be let into the house.

The mother and son reportedly managed to struggle against Trevino, and the son shot him in the face.

Police say that the accused offender was related to a child indecency charge against that same family.

He is now additionally being charged with aggravated assault and possession of a deadly weapon.