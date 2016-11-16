Daughter of Nazi official asks forgiveness

The daughter of a Nazi official who murdered the brother of the seventh Chabad Rebbe visits grave, asks forgiveness from the Jewish People.

76 years ago, the brother of the seventh Lubavitcher Rebbe, Dov Ber Schneerson, was murdered by the Nazis outside the city of Dnepropetrovsk in the Ukraine.

On Monday, the daughter of the Nazi official responsible for the Dov Ber’s murder and the murder of others who, along with Dov Ber, had been hospitalized at the Igren Hospital near Dnepropetrovsk, came to ask forgiveness from the Jewish People.

Lubavitch.com reported that Mrs. Lilo Bhatia, the daughter of Nazi Wilhelm Ober who oversaw the murders, arrived to the site with a delegation from Germany. She came to the mass grave near the hospital where those murdered were buried, as well as to the memorial for Dov Ber Schneerson on the hospital premises. She also met with leaders of the local Jewish community.

Dov Ber Schneerson had been hospitalized in Igren as the Nazis had conquered the area. Upon arriving at the hospital, the Nazis murdered the patients inside.

The Nazis primarily tortured the Jewish patients before brutally murdering them. Those murdered were buried in a mass grave in front of the hospital.

Dov Ber was 35 at the time of his murder.