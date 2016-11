Watch live: Regulation Law debated in Knesset [in Hebrew] Legislative battle for Regulation Law heats up ahead of Knesset vote on Wednesday. Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

The Knesset debate over the proposed Regulation Law opened Wednesday afternoon, as the bill's drafters, Shuli Mualem (Jewish Home), Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home), Yoav Kish (Likud), and Nissan Slomiansky (Jewish Home) defended the piece of legislation from critics on the left, and looked to firm up support within the coalition, as Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) expressed misgivings about some aspects of the law.