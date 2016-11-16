'Attorney General won't defend the Regulation Law? So we will'

The Legal Forum for Israel said that it would defend the Regulation Law free of charge after AG expressed unwillingness to do so.

After Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit expressed unwillingness to defend the Regulation Law, which seeks to normalize the status of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and shield them from land disputes, at the Supreme Court, The Legal Forum for Israel, a legal organization which works to strengthen the Jewish identity of Israel, said that it will willingly defend the Law in the Attorney General’s stead.

In a letter to PM Netanyahu, Justice Minister Shaked and Education Minister Bennett, Chairman of the Forum Nachi Eyal wrote: “In light of the reservations of the Attorney General to normalize, by means of the Regulation Law, the status of disputed plots in Judea and Samaria, we believe that the government must be allowed to express its position without qualification before the legislature or courts - whatever the situation requires.”

He continued: “The Legal Forum for Israel includes hundreds of attorneys and jurists among its ranks who are experienced and expert in the laws in question. We will be happy to provide the services of our best and brightest attorneys - free of charge - to the Israeli government, and to represent the government’s position against legislative and executive powers.”

According to Eyal, a full and unqualified representation of the government’s stance is essential for a proper and optimal decision-making process - especially when the fate of tens of thousands of Israeli citizens hangs in the balance.