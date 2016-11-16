'No negotiations and no compromises, we're going all the way'

Jewish Home insists Regulation Law will be brought to a vote on Wednesday - with no compromises.

Representatives of the Jewish Home party insisted Wednesday morning that the Regulation Law, which if passed would normalize Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria and shield them from ownership disputes, would be brought to a vote in the Knesset on Wednesday, with no further compromises or negotiations.

“There are no talks and no compromise,” the party said in a statement. “Bennett is determined to go all the way. After a year of foot-dragging [by the coalition], there is no other way to save the houses in Judea and Samaria.”

“We are bringing this bill up [for a vote] today in its entirety, included the ‘Amona’ clause. Bennett has instructed faction members: No negotiations, no modifications,” the statement continued.”

The Jewish Home criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for his handling of the matter, with little progress towards a solution over the last year.

“It is interesting that the Prime Minister was unable to do in a whole year, they’re suddenly able to do in three days.”

The bill is expected to be brought before the Knesset plenum for the initial vote later on Wednesday, after being unanimously approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday.

Some coalition partners, including Kulanu chief Moshe Kahlon, have called for the removal of “Amona Clause”, intended to protect the embattled community of Amona from a December 25th demolition order.

The Regulation Law, also known as the Normalization Law or Amona Law, was drafted following the issuing of demolition orders against the town of Amona, north of Jerusalem, and a neighborhood in the nearby community of Ofra.

In both cases, the Supreme Court approved evacuation orders after the Civil Administration received claims of ownership for the land both contested communities were built on – challenging their previous classification as state-owned property.

If passed, the Regulation Law would extend the protection given to communities inside the Green Line to towns in Judea and Samaria, shielding them from claims made after the fact on the land they were built on. Valid claims with evidence would result in compensation to the owners, while the communities in question would remain intact.