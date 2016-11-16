Regulation Law goes to Knesset for vote

Tension mounts for backers of the bill in light of doubts as to how the Kulanu and United Torah Judaism members of the coalition will vote.

The Regulation Law, also known as the ‘Normalization Law,’ will be brought for a vote in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday, days after it received the coalition leaders' backing.

The bill seeks to normalize the status of communities in Judea and Samaria which were built without any ulterior motive and with state backing but which later are claimed to have been built on privately-owned land.

The vote today on the law comes after it was unanimously approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday.

Nevertheless, the vote carries a certain amount of tension for backers of the law in light of doubts as to how the Kulanu and United Torah Judaism members of the coalition will vote.

Chairman of Kulanu, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, has said that, if it became clear that the Regulation Law was damaging to the status of the Supreme Court, his party would vote against the law.

On the other hand, the Jewish Home party is threatening to vote against key paragraphs in the State budget should Kahlon and his party vote against; such action would likely lead to the collapse of the government, thus forcing elections.

Those advancing the law have emphasized that, in the event that the law is found to indeed damage the status of the Supreme Court, later deliberations on the law before more advanced stages of voting will see the changing of paragraphs, so as to ensure that no such damage is caused.