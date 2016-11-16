A time for good to be revealed

About the American election results, Israeli politics, and the one G-d of Israel.

This week's Torah portion of parashat Va'yera reveals the true nature of Abraham's very essence, the personification of the middah (attribute) of chesed, lovingkindness.

This week's edition of Temple Talk finds Rabbi Chaim Richman manning the microphone alone, as Yitzchak Reuven enjoys a well-deserved vacation.

Rabbi Richman shares some amazing lessons about Abraham, as well as straight talk about the American election results as well as some insights into the Israeli political scene, especially with regards to the "legalization" of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, Israel's Biblical heartland, currently viewed by the international community as "obstacles to peace."

What does the one G-d of Israel have to say about building communities in the Land of Israel? It's all in this week's Torah portion, and elucidated on this week's edition of Temple Talk.





