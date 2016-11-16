Chabad in Berlin receives $2 million in federal funding

Jewish Museum and Chabad-Lubavitch in Berlin have received major funding from the federal government.

Chabad will receive $2.15 million from a $1.75 billion pot intended for cultural institutions and projects in Berlin, it was announced last week.

The Jewish Museum Berlin will receive $7 million in 2017, an increase of $1.18 million. The added funding reflects the importance of Jewish life in Berlin, Social Democratic Party lawmaker Swen Schulz, a member of the Bundestag's Budget Committee, told the German news agency dpa.

While the Foundation for German Cinematography will receive $8.93 million for the preservation and development of its collections, the 22-year-old Jewish Film Festival Berlin and Brandenburg was not funded.

The Barenboim-Said Academy, which trains young musicians from the Middle East who are invited to Berlin on scholarships, will receive up to $1.5 million. The academy was started in 2015.

The budget includes $287 million for cultural projects in institutions such as the Berlin Cathedral, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation and the German Historical Museum, according to dpa.