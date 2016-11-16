State Comptroller to probe Netanyahu and his wife

State Comptroller to probe claims on Ilana Dayan's show by former director of the Authority for Advancement of the Status of Women.

State Comptroller Yosef Shapira announced on Tuesday that he decided to launch a probe in the case of Vered Swid, who served as director of the Authority for Advancement of the Status of Women in the Prime Minister’s Office, Channel 2 News reported Tuesday.

The probe will revolve around claims made by Swid as part of the investigative report which aired last week on Ilana Dayan’s “Uvda” program and which revolved around the conduct of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara.

Swid told the program that she was asked to hire people who are close to the Netanyahus and was also asked by a close associate of the Netanyahus to mobilize women's organizations to take action against Manny Naftali, the former superintendent of the Prime Minister’s Residence who sued the couple over alleged verbal abuse, after a complaint of sexual harassment was filed against Naftali.

Netanyahu's office said in response to the probe, "The absurd method continues: The media makes false claims of mistreatment and then immediately pressure is placed on the authorities to launch a probe, all in order to attack the prime minister.

“In total contrast to the false claims by Vered Swid, she heaped praise on the Prime Minister's wife, and there is ample evidence. Mrs. Swid even bothered to send personal handwritten letters to Mrs. Netanyahu. 'Dear Mrs. Netanyahu,’ she wrote in one of them. 'I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support and assistance.’ In another letter, she wrote: 'Dear Mrs. Netanyahu. Happy birthday. Thank you for assistance throughout the year to women and children in Israel. Your door and your heart are always open to assist, help and promote.’

“Current and former employees in the Prime Minister’s Office indicate that they heard Swid heap praise on the Prime Minister's wife on dozens of occasions - in total contrast to the lies she is spreading now,” the statement continued. “Vered Swid was not fired, she completed her job in January 2016 after six years in office. The entire abuse story is false and designed to attack the Prime Minister and his wife. It seems that all means are acceptable to vilify Mrs. Netanyahu in order to attack the government.”

The Zionist Union, meanwhile, welcomed the State Comptroller’s probe and attacked Netanyahu, saying that the latest publications about him are proof that the end of his time as Prime Minister must end.

"When Netanyahu confuses between the personal and the public in everything he touches, between the interests of him and his associates and the public interest - it is a sign that he has been in power too long," the party said.

“The Comptroller’s probe of the Vered Swid incident which opened today and the additional probe related to him raise the feeling that whatever the Prime Minister touches results in corruption. The public is fed up with it and mostly is fed up with an unlimited rule which has lasted too many years," it added.