Jared Kushner may stay on as unpaid Trump adviser

Trump's son-in-law and key campaign adviser is considering counseling Trump,but without a salary to work around federal anti-nepotism laws.

Jared Kushner, a son-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump and a key campaign adviser, is considering counseling Trump, but without a salary so as to work around federal anti-nepotism laws, according to reports.

The Associated Press and other media reported Monday that Kushner, 35, is exploring the legality of staying on as an unpaid adviser when Trump assumes the presidency.

Laws in place since after President John F. Kennedy named his brother Robert to the post of attorney general ban a president from nominating or appointing close family, including in-laws, to administration positions.

Kushner, an Orthodox Jew, is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, and has helped shape Trump’s Israel policies, which shifted over the campaign from cool to embracing pro-Israel positions, including recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and tamping down criticism of Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria.

Ivanka Trump has said she would not work in a Trump administration.

Trump reportedly is seeking security clearances for his two adult sons, as well as Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The adult Trump children will continue to run his real estate development and branding businesses.