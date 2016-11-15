Report: Trump donated to aid disengagement evacuees

New report finds that Donald Trump donated large amounts of money to aid Sinai and disengagement evacuees in the 1980s and in 2005.

US President-elect Donald Trump donated large sums of many to establish infrastructure to allow the resettlement of Jews evacuated from the Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Trump made his first contribution to help evacuees from Sinai resettle in the 1980s after the peace agreement with Egypt. His name appears on a list of donors in the Hevel Shalom region, which absorbed the evacuees from Sinai.

Trump later donated to aid the evacuees of the 2005 Gaza "disengagement" in response to an appeal by the Jewish National Fund (JNF).

"KKL-USA sought donations in the US and one of them was sought from Trump, who is considered to be an avowed supporter of Israel, and he donated money toward the establishment of infrastructure in new communities,” said Effie Stenzler, former chairman of the Jewish National Fund.

The funds were used to construct housing and greenhouses and to pave access roads for the new communities.

Trump's contributions to the resettlement efforts are estimated to be in the millions of shekels (hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars).