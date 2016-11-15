After 6 years, Israel appoints new ambassador to Turkey

Eitan Naeh, currently at Israel's London embassy, will fill the post after a six year cut in Israel-Turkey relations.

Israel nominated a new ambassador to Turkey Tuesday, its first since the two countries normalized ties following a six-year period which saw no diplomatic ties between the countries.

Eitan Naeh was formally selected by a government committee, said foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon.

He said the timeline for Naeh's confirmation was not yet determined.

Naeh, the current deputy head of mission at the Israeli embassy in London, will become his country's first ambassador to Turkey since Israeli commandos boarded the Mavi Marmara, a Gaza-bound ship of terrorists who were masquerading as activists in 2010 and trying to break the weapons blockade of Gaza.

After boarding the ship, the soldiers were violently attacked by the Islamist extremists on board with clubs and knives.

The IDF soldiers had no choice but to defend themselves, which resulted in the deaths of 10 on board the ship.

Following the incident, Turkey withdrew the Turkish ambassador to Israel.

The two sides finally agreed in June to end the bitter six-year rift after long-running secret talks in third countries with Israel offering $20 million in compensation, an apology over the incident and permission for Turkish aid to reach Gaza.

The normalization agreement had been urged by the United States, which is keen to see its NATO ally, overwhelmingly Muslim Turkey, resume its previously tight relationship with Israel.