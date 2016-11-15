Lieberman: “Only the government makes the decisions”

Defense Minister Lieberman today said that the IDF should not be drawn into the political debate regarding the evacuation of Amona.

In a visit to an IDF training center today, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that “It’s the IDF’s job to carry out the operations according to the decisions made by the government. For those who do not understand, I’m speaking about the possibility that we will have to evacuate Amona. The talk I’ve heard this morning is unacceptable.”