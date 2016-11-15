"They'll have to drag us out"

Rabbi Yair Frank is hopeful that the Regulation Law will prevent an evacuation, but also said that “We will not leave here willingly.”

The Rabbi of Amona, Yair Frank, in a conversation with Arutz Sheva, expressed the hope that the Regulation Law will prevent the forced evacuation of the community, but also said that “We will not leave here willingly.”

Rabbi Frank said, “After the Supreme Court decision there is a lot of uncertainty, but we are determined to face this complex situation. On one hand, the fact that the Likud ministers and Jewish Home unanimously approved the law in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation shows that it’s possible to bring rational judgement into this absurd situation. But on the other hand, the Supreme Court has already shown that they are closed off to morality when it comes to the Jews who live in Judea and Samaria and their children. This could not happen anywhere else in the country. We therefore demand that the Knesset and the government continue the legislative process in an orderly way, but swiftly in order to save our community as quickly as possible. “

“The Regulation Law promises to bring some order and rationality to the process by which the state expropriates and regulates land. It doesn’t make sense to evict an entire town after twenty years. This is a politically motivated judicial decision and should not be accepted by the government. The Regulation Law can remove this cloud, and anyone who argues against it is doing so from political motives.”

He also predicted that the law will not be invalidated by the court. “The court needs to know its place. There is an elected government, and the court took on powers for which it has no authority.”

Rabbi Frank emphasized that if all efforts fail, and the settlement is evacuated, residents will not leave voluntarily. “We have no intention of going anywhere else. This is our home. If God forbid, there is an evacuation, we’re staying. We will only be evacuated with great pain and coercion. We won’t raise a hand against anyone, but our feet will be planted in the ground and we won’t move. Our struggle is also a struggle to prevent future evictions.”