CER: Anti-Semitism concerns in Europe after Trump election.

The president of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), Moscow's chief rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, opened the conference's meeting at Minsk, Belarus, by emphasizing the importance of the conference's convening at the time of Donald Trump's election.

Goldschmidt stated that Trump's declarations that he would focus on internal American security and economic interests and less on foreign policy had significant implications for Diaspora Jews.

"It is hard to know yet to what extent Mr. Trump's declarations were election propaganda and to what extent they will be implemented during his presidency," said Goldschmidt. "But based on his statements to New York Times reporters Sunday, we understand that Trump wishes to turn the US into a 'superpower' which provides a security umbrella to all of its allies just like security firms offer services for a substantial price. it is clear that even the best security firm in the world will have much less interest and influence in countries under its patronage."

Goldschmidt added that "it is clear that in this new world order America, which was the champion of minority rights in many of the world's countries, will now be less relevant. The security of the Jewish community will now be dependent on the goodwill of each individual country, a situation which harks back to previous eras. We must be prepared for how Europe will look without the 'American umbrella' and how Europe will relate to its Jewish residents."

In a discussion with Arutz Sheva, Goldschmidt added that Trump's victory gave a strong impetus to extreme right-wing parties in Europe. Although Trump himself is surrounded by Jews and is not suspected of anti- Semitism, Rabbi Goldschmidt is concerned that these European parties have no Jewish connections and no sympathy for Jewish communal concerns.



