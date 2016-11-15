They’re attacking me because I’m not Jewish

Deputy Minister Ayoub Kara responds to criticism of his exposure of a security-related issue on his Facebook page.

Deputy Minister of Regional Cooperation, Ayoub Kara (Likud) said this morning on Army Radio that the recent widespread criticism against him is because he “is not a Jew.”

Deputy Minister Kara recently revealed a security incident on his Facebook page, for which he faced strong criticism. Kara deleted the post shortly thereafter, but defended his action. He said that “there was no gag order on the incident, and the incident was old news, and it was done at the request of the family, who sought my help.”

When asked why he removed the post, he replied that, “after the order to remove it came, I did as I was asked.” He said, “I come from the military. I’m a disabled veteran officer who has fought plenty of battles for this country and for my family. Anyone who acts against me in this situation is being petty.”

“In this instance, the goal was to stab me in the back. I’m constantly being chased.” ,

“Why are you being chased?”

“Because I belong to a certain group representing a certain agenda. This is a kind of persecution and one cannot interpret it differently. We should call a spade a spade, especially me since I’m not a Jew, although I’m in some ways the most Jewish and the most Israeli and the most Zionist of all. I’ll say this even if they pursue me and make me bleed. My faith is not recent. It dates to Jethro.”

You’re being chased because you’re not Jewish?

“What else? But it will not help these parties. The truth will always be revealed in the end.”