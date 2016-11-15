IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

Will Trump be good for US-Israel relations?

Attorney Alan Dershowitz relates to Trump's victory and its significance regarding Jerusalem-Washington relations.

Contact Editor
ILTV,

Professor Alan Dershowitz
Professor Alan Dershowitz
Gideon Markowicz/Flash90




Tags:Alan Dershowitz, ILTV


Related Stories