Terrorist sentenced to 17.5 years in jail for stabbing soldier.

Tarek Abed Elfatah Yihyah, a 20-year-old terrorist from Jenin who stabbed and seriously wounded a soldier in Afula a year ago, was sentenced to 17.5 years in jail Tuesday.

According to the indictment, in October 2015 the terrorist entered Israel illegally carrying a knife and when he saw a soldier he stabbed him repeatedly and seriously injured him.

The attack occurred in Arlozorov St. in Afula. In a clip distributed on social media later that evening, the terrorist can be seen charging the soldier from behind with a knife and knocking him to the ground. The soldier struggled with him until some civilians noticed and overcame the terrorist. Security forces dispatched to the area arrested the terrorist.