Big rise in Religious Zionist pupils' achievement scores

The National Authority for Measurement and Evaluation in Education (RAMA) recently released its results for the 5776 school year. The results show a significant rise in achievement scores for pupils in Religious Zionist (Mamlachti Dati) elementary and junior high schools.

In fifth grade, Religious Zionist pupils showed a sharp increase of 24 points in achievement scores in English, along with a 12 point rise in Mathematics. Eighth graders registered a 24 point increase in Hebrew and a 21 point increase in Science and Technology.

Dr. Avraham Lifshitz, director of the Religious Zionist schools, said he felt great satisfaction from the results and expressed his pride in the hard work of the teachers and administrators that led to this improvement.