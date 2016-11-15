Police arrest former National Security Council member

Police remanded a former senior member of the National Security Council Tuesday on suspicion of bribery offences, moneylaundering, breach of trust and fraud. Another suspect was also remanded on suspicion of involvement in the offences.

According to police allegations, the senior official promoted the affairs of a private businessman living abroad while serving in his previous role. In return he received bribes including favors and funds which were transferred to him or his family without reporting his connection to the businessman as required.

At the end of a secret investigation which reinforced police suspicions, the suspect and another suspect were remanded for investigation. Police from the national unit of the Israel Police raided their houses and offices and searched for items which were relevant to the investigation.

Police reports say that the investigation is still in its initial stages and is being coordinated with the economic division in the State Prosecutor's office.