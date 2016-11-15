MK Mualem: "We don't have a month to wait"

MK Mualem (Jewish Home) says it’s not possible to accede to PM's request to postpone vote on Regulation Law and it will affect Amona.

The proponent of the Regulation Law, MK Shuli Mualem, spoke with Arutz Sheva about the law and about the meaning of the confrontation with the Prime Minister over the issue.

MK Mualem said that the vote yesterday in the Ministerial Law Committee approving the law was important and could not, as Netanyahu requested, be postponed. Mualem said that “this was not just a one-time event but the continuation of a lengthy process that has been going on for over a year for normalizing the status of a Jewish community that has been under threat of destruction. We already postponed discussion of the law several times, in response to Netanyahu’s requests, and we cannot wait any longer for the Supreme Court. We don’t have another month to wait before moving forward with the legislative process.”

Mualem said that the chances of the law's passage are good, since coalition discipline will require all members of the coalition, including Kulanu, to support the bill when it comes up to the full Knesset vote next Wednesday.

Regarding the opinion expressed by MK David Bitan, chairman of the coalition, that this law does not address Amona, Mualem said that he is wrong. She said that, “our goal here is strategic and effects all Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, including the hundreds of Jewish homes that, like Amona, are under threat of destruction, such as those in the Path of the Patriarchs and Ofra.”

Regarding the possibility that the High Court will in the end reject the application of the new law, Mualem said that “it’s appropriate to separate the different authorities. We listen attentively to the court, but our job is to represent the elected governing coalition.”

She added that “all the petitions to the court filed against Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are a foolish means of circumventing the democratic process and advancing a political agenda by means of the court system.”

She concluded that “this destruction is inappropriate to a country that understands what it means to choose life. We cannot allow this to happen, and I’m sure a way will be found to prevent it. It relates to the basic foundations of Israeli society and the contract between the nation and soldiers who gave their lives so that we could be here.”