Actress targeted by anti-Semitic threats

Emmy Rossum claims she was harassed on Twitter by anti-Semitic supporters of President-elect Donald Trump.

Rossum, who is Jewish and stars on the Showtime show “Shameless,” said Saturday that she has received messages saying “get ready for the trains” and threatening to send her “to the gas chambers.”

She tweeted an example of one anti-Semitic message, which included an image of the entrance to Auschwitz adorned with the Trump Tower logo.

Rossum, 30, had said previously that the outcome of the presidential election felt “personal” to her because she is Jewish.

She has been engaged to Egyptian-American director Sam Esmail, creator of the television series “Mr. Robot,” since August 2015.