Trump and Putin agree to normalize ties

President-elect speaks with Russian President and the two agree to work to improve strained ties.

United States President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone on Monday and agreed to "normalize U.S.-Russia ties", the Kremlin said, according to the BBC.

During the conversation, Putin wished Trump "success in implementing the election program", while Trump said he wanted an "enduring relationship with Russia".

The two also talked about the fact that 2017 marked 210 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries "which in itself should stimulate a return to pragmatic, mutually beneficial co-operation", according to the BBC.

Putin and Trump agreed to stay in touch by phone and arrange to meet in person at a later date, the Kremlin added.

The statement did not make it clear who had initiated the phone call, but Trump's office said the Kremlin had called and that issues such as mutual threats and challenges, and strategic economic affairs, were discussed.

"President-elect Trump noted to President Putin that he is very much looking forward to having a strong and enduring relationship with Russia and the people of Russia," said the statement from Trump’s office.

When Trump was running for the Republican presidential nomination, Putin lavished praise on the New York billionaire, describing him as "talented" and "outstanding".

Trump later returned the favor, praising Russia's leader as forceful and popular.

Trump’s election victory could signal the beginning of a new era for U.S.-Russia relations, which soured in recent years under President Barack Obama.

While the two countries have managed to work together on issues like North Korea and Iran, they have openly clashed on Syria.

Obama also condemned Russia's intervention on the side of pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine and even imposed sanctions on Russian officials, while Russia's decision to grant whistleblower Edward Snowden asylum angered Washington.