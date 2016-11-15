Watch: Arab MK impersonates muezzin in Knesset





The proposed Muezzin Law promoted by MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home), would limit the noise level of the muezzin, the term for the person who calls followers to prayer five times daily. Today, mosques use loudspeakers at full volume to do what was once a call for those nearby, disturbing the peace of citizens across the country every night around midnight and at 4a.m. The other 3 calls, while just as noisy, are during hours when most people are awake.

MK Taleb Abu Arar (Joint List) chose to protest the law by impersonating a muezzin in the Knesset.