US State Department "concerned" over Amona Law

The US State Department announced Monday that it was "concerned" over the approval of the Regulation Law by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation.

"We understand that there are several more steps that need to be made, and we hope that it will not be passed," the head of the State Department's communications department, Elizabeth Trudeau, said in Washington.

She said that the bill “would represent an unprecedented and troubling step that is inconsistent with prior Israeli legal opinion and breaks non-standing Israeli policy of not building on private Palestinian land.”

The bill still needs to be voted upon by the Knesset before it can become law. Supporters hope that the bill will save the town of Amona, which the High Court has ordered destroyed by December 25.