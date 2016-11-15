Jewish students cancel lecture by Caroline Glick at US college

A program featuring renowned Israeli-American author and journalist Caroline Glick was cancelled at the University of Texas at Austin due to concern that her presence would enrage anti-Zionists on campus, the Algemeiner reported.

“Some people are concerned Glick may not be the best representative for what we are trying to accomplish — that is, promoting our message and advocating for Israel,” Eliav Turk, who sits on the board of both Texans for Israel and AIPAC on Campus, told The Algemeiner. “There are fears she may alienate student groups and minorities we are trying to attract, which have traditionally taken a non pro-Israel stance.”

Joseph Davidsohn, the founder and CEO of Davidsohn Global Technologies, which funded the program at which Glick was scheduled to speak, called the decision to disinvite her a disgrace.

“She is being vilified because student groups believe she promotes a one-state solution — which means they clearly haven’t read her book,” he told The Algemeiner. “It is important that students hear her speak and learn an alternative narrative about Israel, not just the one put out by groups like Students for Justice in Palestine or Black Lives Matter.”

Glick is the Deputy Managing Editor of the Jerusalem Post and is a Senior Fellow for Middle East Affairs of the Washington, DC-based Center for Security Policy. She has served as an assistant adviser on foreign policy to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Her most recent book is The Israeli Solution: A One-State Plan for Peace in the Middle East.