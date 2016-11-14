Second Temple era archaeological site damaged by alleged arson

Ancient site in Old City of Jerusalem damaged in suspected arson attack.

An archaeological site from the Second Temple era in Jerusalem was seriously damaged in a suspected arson attack.

The fire at the site on the eastern side of the Old City is believed to have been started late Friday afternoon. It caused extensive damage to the artifacts, which are believed to be 2,000 years old.

The Kidron Valley site, near the Mount of Olives, includes the Tomb of Absalom and the Cave of Jehoshaphat, according to reports citing the Israel Police and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

An investigation is underway; there are no suspects.