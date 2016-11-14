'The Likud always supported the Amona Law'

Coalition Chairman David Bitan said in an interview with Arutz Sheva that Likud ministers agreed to vote for the Regulation Law in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, even though they were instructed to wait a few days.

"The Prime Minister did not said that the Likud does not support it. On the contrary. The Likud supports the law without question. The entire debate was about days. (The Prime Minister wanted to discuss the law) on Tuesday night rather than on Sunday night, so as to give the High Court the time to give its decision regarding the postponement (of the destruction of Amona)."

When asked if it was perhaps better to try to change the law to make it more palatable for the High Court, Bitan said that "We need to play by the rules as they exist today. As of today the court can annul the law. Therefore it is important that the law be designed so that the Attorney General can defend it before the court. And to do that, we need time."

He added that it is unclear why the Jewish Home party refused to wait until Tuesday to discuss the bill in the committee-since the Knesset will only discuss the bill on Wednesday no matter when the committee approved it.