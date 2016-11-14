Smotrich: High Court's Amona decision "cold and callous"

MK Betzalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) responded to the decision by the High Court Monday not to delay the evacuation of Amona.

"As expected, the High Court rejected the state's request for a delay in evacuating Amona. The suffering of the residents and the ramifications which may ensue from the destruction of their houses without providing a suitable alternative do not warrant a half-year postponement in the eyes of the High Court", said Smotrich.

He added that "This cold and callous decision continues the cruel and heartless approach of the High Court towards residents of Judea and Samaria who are both human beings and citizens of the State of Israel. This is a result of the calculated delegitimization program undertaken by ultra-left wing organizations towards these residents in the Court, and I can only express disappointment that the High Court falls time after time into their trap and becomes a political tool in the hands of those who fail time after time in elections and try to foist their minority views on the majority of the Israeli public via the High Court."

Smotrich hinted that the court discriminates against residents of Judea and Samaria. "Its hard to imagine a similar decision regarding a request of the state to defer evacuation of another group in Israel. Thank G-d the Knesset and the government run the country and takes responsibility for its citizens including the brave residents of Judea and Samaria. If during the course of the establishment of communities certain innocent mistakes were made, it is our responsibility to fix them and not to divert responsibility to the residents themselves."

Smotrich pledged to "fix this injustice and to complete the legislation of the Normalization Law in the Knesset in the coming weeks to prevent this dangerous and damaging destruction of a community."