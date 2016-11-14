Ivanka Trump won't join White House administration

Ivanka says she'll 'be a daughter' and support dad, but doesn't want a position.

US President-elect's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump has insisted she will not serve in her father's White House administration.

In an interview on Sunday night with CBS, the mother of three said, "I'm going to be a daughter. I've said throughout the campaign that I am very passionate about certain issues. And that I want to fight for them."

Ivanka converted to Judaism before marrying her husband Jared Kushner in 2009, in an Orthodox conversion. She and her husband currently lead a typical American-Jewish lifestyle.

Ivanka and her two full brothers, Eric and Donald Jr. all played a part in President-elect Donald Trump's election campaign, as did Kushner. This caused many to wonder if President-elect Trump was planning to give senior positions in his government to family members.

The three siblings are planning to run their father's business while he is in office.