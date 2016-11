Jewish man pulls over at Karnei Shomron Junction, Arabs pull him out of car and rob him.





A Jew from Kfar Tapuach pulled over on the side of Route 55, at Karnei Shomron Junction in Samaria on Monday morning.

After he pulled over, a group of Arabs approached him, pulled him out of his car, and robbed him. They then drove off in his car, leaving the owner stranded on the side of the road.

An alert Israeli citizen followed the Arab thieves in the stolen Jewish car and called the police.

The police are searching the area for the perpetrators.