Herzog: Settlers are a virus undermining Israel

Opposition leader and Zionist Union chief Isaac Herzog denounced the proposed Regulation Law – known popularly as the Amona Law – in a radio interview Monday, and equated Jews living over the Green Line to “a virus”.

"Everything that people said could never happen – happened,” said Herzog. “So I'm very worried that this law [the Regulation Law] will pass. This is a terrible stain on the law books of Israel, because it’s a law that enables theft."

The bill, which was unanimously approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday, will likely soon be put to a vote in the Knesset.

If passed, the law would apply the same protections enjoyed by towns inside the Green Line to communities in Judea and Samaria, shielding them from claims by alleged absentee landowners on the land.

Where actual legitimate claims of ownership can be proven, the claimants would be given compensation amounting to 125% of the value of the real estate before it was used for construction of the town in question.

Herzog claimed the move was unprecedented, and would constitute the legalization of land theft.

"There has never been anything like this before in Israel where the government passes a law that permits taking from citizens and private [foreign] individuals their rights to real estate. That's totally against the Israeli legal system."

The bill, he said, exemplified the dangers posed by the Jewish community in Judea and Samaria, which he likened to a virus.

“See what this virus has done to the State of Israel. Look how dangerous it is to our democracy and how we have to sacrifice lives for this nonsense.”