How the Regulation Law can help save Amona

MK Kish, one of the framers of the Regulation Law, explains its purpose and how it can protect towns from demolition.

A day after the Ministerial Committee for Legislation unanimously approved the proposed Regulation Law – sometimes referred to as the “Amona Law” – one of the bill’s framers spoke with Arutz Sheva about its implications and importance.

"Today we passed another stage in adding the Regulatory law to [Israeli law],” MK Yoav Kish (Likud) told Arutz Sheva on Monday. “It's a very important law that basically exists in Israel itself, but not in Judea and Samaria."

According to Kish, the law, if passed, would ensure that towns in Judea and Samaria would receive the same protection as communities inside the Green Line, removing the Damoclean sword hanging over places like Amona and Ofra in Samaria.

"The idea is that in cases in which under government approval - we're talking sometimes about decades ago - new settlement [construction tenders] were issued, and now today we see some problems with the ownership of the land, compensation will be paid fully either by money or by rental payments until there will be a final arrangement to the land."

The law, Kish said, may be passed prior to the planned demolition of Amona, now slated for December 25th. It should, he added, be able to prevent the evacuation and save the embattled town.

“If we can get the law passed before the evacuation, the law will save Amona.”

Amona, along with a neighborhood in the nearby town of Ofra, face destruction, following court orders issued after Arab claimants argued they have claims on the ownership of the land the two communities were built upon.