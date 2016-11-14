Expert: Trump isn't as extreme as he was portrayed

Dr. Hadas Cohen, an expert on American politics, predicts the anti-Trump protests will die down in due time.

Dr. Hadas Cohen, an expert on American politics, predicted on Sunday that the protests against the election of Donald Trump will calm down in due time.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Cohen said that while the protests are unprecedented, they are not surprising since “we have not seen such a turbulent election campaign in a long time.”

“If [Hillary] Clinton had won we would have seen similar responses from the other side,” she added.

The reason for the mass protests, explained Dr. Cohen, is that Trump was painted as “the scary man of liberal America”, but added she believes that in reality he "is going to be more liberal."

She noted in this context statements by Trump that are more conciliatory towards Clinton, as well as his announcement that he would keep some of the positive elements of Obamacare instead of abolishing it completely.

Dr. Cohen also noted Trump’s recent announcement about his intention to try to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as proof of him being more liberal than he was portrayed during the election campaign.

These post-election statements, believes Dr. Cohen, are coming from Trump himself and are not being uttered on the advice of his close associates.

The President-elect, she noted, "is a New Yorker" and is unlike his Vice President Mike Pence who expressed support for the Tea Party. "Trump is not an ideologue with a very religious and rightist platform. He came from New York and lives in a very liberal world. None of that will be erased. He spoke as he spoke in order to be elected.”

As for Clinton, Dr. Cohen predicted that the Democratic candidate will not disappear from the public eye despite the defeat, though she would not predict whether Clinton would try to run for president again.

"I do not know [if Clinton would attempt another presidential campaign], but I do not think that a woman who was involved so intensively in American politics for 30 years, will disappear from the public arena. Maybe she will join Obama and they will do something together. I do not know," she said.