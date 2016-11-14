Livni meets with students in Gush Etzion

Tzipi Livni met with students from Efrat, shows them a side they may not get to hear very often.

MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) met with students from the Or Torah network's Neve Shmuel yeshiva high school in the town of Efrat, located in the Gush Etzion region ten minutes south of Jerusalem.

The meeting is part of an annual tradition for high school juniors. Every year, on the anniversary of the assassination of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, the school invites left-wing politicians to meet with the students. In past years the students have met with Amram Mitzna (Hatnua) and Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid).

Livni told the students that it is important to have an open and honest dialogue, and that is why she accepted the invitation to meet with them. Livni shared her personal story with the students, as well as the reasons she went into politics.

"I do not get up in the morning and look out for the good of the Palestinians, but for the good of the Jews. Because of that, and only that, I run (for office)." she said.

"Ultimately, there is a gap (between the political parties)." Livni admitted. "But my party still believes in a Jewish State. Even if I am in favor of two states, it is not because I am concerned about the Palestinians, but because I worry first and foremost about the Jewish State,"

When asked why she switched parties several times, going from Likud to Kadima and then to Hatnua, which she established, Livni said that "The Likud of today is not the same Likud I joined 20 years ago. It has moved to the right."