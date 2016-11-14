Swastika graffiti found on dorm room doors in New York City

Swastikas were drawn on the doors of at least four dorm rooms at a Manhattan, New York university.

At least one of the dorm suites vandalized Saturday at The New School was home to four Jewish students.

One of the students, Sam Lichtenstein, told the New York Daily News that she broke down in tears after she saw the swastika on her door.

The New School President David Van Zandt denounced the graffiti in a tweet and later in a statement.

"Our community standards are very strong and hate crimes are unacceptable at The New School. The New School is committed to tolerance, respect and diversity,” Van Zandt said in a statement hours after the graffiti was discovered.

Van Zandt said in a statement issued on Sunday that the New York City Police Department is “actively investigating” the anti-Semitic vandalism and the university is “cooperating fully.” He also said that he ordered an increase of security on campus.

A rise in such hate crimes has been reported since the beginning of the 2016 presidential election season.