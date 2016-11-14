'The right has to tread carefully'

Defense Minister says it is irresponsible to pass the Regulation Law before Trump takes office, worries right could damage itself.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman explained on Facebook why he opposes passing the Regulation (aka Normalization) Law to save Amona at this time. The law allows for financially compensating or providing other land for proven owners of real estate on which, without knowing the land was claimed by anyone, communities were built with government help.

"Anyone who fears for the future of Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria understands that at this moment the most important thing is to coordinate our positions with the new American administration." Liberman wrote.

"This is the first time that there will be a right-wing government in Israel, a Republican President, and a Republican majority in the Senate and Congress. Therefore, we should not create facts on the ground and embarrass the incoming administration. Everything has to be agreed upon and coordinated (with the US). I hope that the Trump government will reinstate the agreement between President Bush and Prime Minister Sharon, as expressed in the letters between them." he said.

"In the past the right has made fatal mistakes." Liberman cautioned. "That's what happened in '92 when Shamir was dropped and we ended up with Oslo, and in 1999 when Hanan Porat led to early elections and Ehud Barack came to power. I hope that we know how to conduct ourselves appropriately and not make additional mistakes."

Earlier, the Regulation Law was unanimously approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation.

The debate over the law was so heated that Jewish Home Ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked left the meeting after feeling that Liberman had insulted them.

Liberman accused Bennett of "risking the future of Israel and the settlements for a political whim."

Bennett responded by accusing the government of being ineffective and dragging its feet. “You all had a year to take care of this and nothing happened. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis are second class citizens and now it is time to move forward.”

The approval of the Regulation Law by the committee is a crucial step towards its final passage.