Bennett to Herzog: Stop smearing the entire right-wing

The Knesset Plenum held a special ceremony Sunday night to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the assassination of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Speeches were given at the ceremony by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, and opposition leader Issac Herzog.

Herzog argued in his speech that Neetanyahu, who was the leader f the opposition during Rabin's premiership during the 1990s, was silent in the face of incitement against Rabin.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) rose to speak after Herzog finished his speech and said to the opposition leader: "What you did is exactly the opposite of leadership. We are here, in this house, and we can and should share (with each other), but what you're trying to do is bring down half of the country."

"We may argue." Bennett went on. "You may think that my way will bring about the end of the nation, and I may think that your way would flood Israel with refugees, but the trick is set a perimeter (to not be crossed...A few minutes ago you did here what you have done for the past 21 years."

Minister Uri Ariel and MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) walked out during Herzog's speech. They explained their walkout afterwards by saying that "He used the plenum to make false accusations against the entire national camp."

The Prime Minister devoted his speech to praising the memory of Rabin. "Rabin, may his memory be a blessing, made a significant contribution to the 'iron wall' which protects us from our enemies. Rabin may not have been a right-winger, but he was not the opposite. On the essential issues regarding the security of the state he represented a very wide common ground among the people and between us."