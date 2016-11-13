Likud Ministers' test: Amona or Bibi?

Likud MKs must choose between their support for the law to save Amona and the instructions of the PM As bill is is brought to a vote.

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation will convene at 7:00 PM Sunday night to discuss the regulation bill, despite the call from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to postpone the vote on the bill until after the High Court had responded to the state's request to allow the destruction of Amona to be delayed by seven months.

The discussion and vote on the bill will serve as an important test for the Likud Ministers who have expressed strong support for the regulation law to legally protect Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria in recent months.

Ministers from the Jewish Home party insisted on bringing the bill to a vote in light of the impending destruction of nine homes in the town of Ofra, the Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood in Gush Etzion, and the entire town of Amona, the latter of which is scheduled to be carried out before the end of this year.

"We've waited a year for other solutions and nothing has happened." a member of Jewish Home said. "Only the refulation law has the power to save Ofra and Netiv Ha'avot."

"At the moment we have a political situation and will to do it. Who knows what will be in six months?" he asked. "Obama is stopping his interference in Israeli affairs, and the new president-whose positions we do not yet know-only takes office in mid-January. This is a time-frame which allows the government to make a decision. Likud ministers have expressed support (for the bill) in recent months. It is time to implement it."

The only Likud ministers who have confirmed to Arutz Sheva that they support the regulation law are Ze'ev Elkin, Miri Regev, and Gila Gamliel. Likud Minister Yariv Levin confirmed to Arutz Sheva that they intend to vote for the bill. The Ministerial Committee for Legislation includes two other Likud Ministers, Yuval Steinitz and Ofir Akunis, who are expected to oppose the bill.

The regulation law is supported by the entire Jewish Home party, as well as Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism). Ministers from the Kulanu party are expected to oppose the bill.