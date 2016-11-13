Israel pioneers 'green' transportation solutions, aims to cut down on oil use.

Israeli Prime Minister BInyamin Netanyahu hosted the fourth annual Fuel Choices Summit, at Habima Theater in Tel Aviv at the beginning of November.

The Fuel Choices Initiative, launched by Israel in 2011 in an an effort to reduce the country's dependence on oil, is now selling an electric smart scooter, which will cost between $3000-5000, depending on battery type.

The scooter does not require a key, connects to users' smartphones, and would allow users to control the scooter simply by stating commands such as "fold" or "open."

CEO of Green Ride Ori Dadoosh told The Media Line, "It’s a two-wheeled smart electric scooter that folds form the regular scooter position to a suitcase position so you can take it with you to your office or to a coffee shop."

He also said nearly 50% of the world's population lives in cities with heavy traffic that wastes both time and resources.

The Summit also saw other "smart" products meant to save energy, with a goal of reducing Israel's oil consumption 60% by 2025.

Fuel Choices Initiative Eyal Rosner said, "Current global processes provide an opportunity ripe for change...growing awareness of the...need to reduce reliance on oil as the sole source of energy in transportation...and technological advances that in recent years have gained momentum."

Electric bicycles have also gained popularity, with stores all over the country competing for consumers' business.

Many cities, such as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, have opened a city-wide municipal bike rental system, in an effort to encourage residents to bike instead of drive.