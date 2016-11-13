5 of Leonard Cohen's most 'Jewish' songs

JTA - Leonard Cohen, whose death was announced last Thursday, was one of the most explicitly Jewish popular songwriters since the ancient King David, whose Psalms he expertly imitated over a five-decade career.

Cohen was the grandson of two distinguished Canadian rabbis, one of whom helped found many of Montreal’s central Jewish and Zionist institutions. The other, who wrote a thesaurus of the Talmud, was known as “Sar HaDikdukim,” the Prince of Grammarians.

Even as a practicing Buddhist, Cohen never stopped thinking of himself as a Jew, telling an interviewer, “I’m not looking for new religion. I’m quite happy with the old one, with Judaism.” But he was ecumenical in his range of subjects and references. Cohen’s first hit, “Suzanne,” speaks of perhaps the most famous Jew, Jesus, saying, “he himself was broken, long before the sky would open. Forsaken, almost human, he sank beneath your wisdom like a stone.”

Cohen, himself a master of language, saturated his lyrics with the Biblical imagery and Jewish liturgy he knew intimately. His songs adapted well known Jewish prayers and retold Judaism’s central stories. Here are five of his most Jewish songs:

Hallelujah

Cohen’s most famous song, covered dozens of times, is an explicit allusion to the Psalms and stories from the Jewish prophets, from King David to Samson. The song opens:

Now I’ve heard there was a secret chord

That David played, and it pleased the Lord

But you don’t really care for music, do you?

The second verse melds two Biblical stories. It opens telling the story of David seeing Batsheva, his future wife, bathing on a rooftop, and ends with imagery of her tying him down and cutting his hair — an allusion to Samson and Delilah.

Who By Fire

Another of Cohen’s most well-known songs, “Who By Fire” is an adaptation of “Unetaneh Tokef,” the central High Holiday prayer. The prayer’s verses narrate the Day of Judgment, describing the various ways people will live, die, succeed and suffer over the coming year. Cohen adapts the language almost word-for-word:

And who by fire, who by water

who in the sunshine, who in the night time

who by high ordeal, who by common trial

who in your merry, merry month of May

who by very slow decay

and who shall I say is calling?

You Want It Darker

One of Cohen’s last songs, “You Want It Darker,” was released two months ago, and in it, Cohen talks about preparing for death. The very Jewish lyrics include a chorus where Cohen says, “Hineni, I’m ready my Lord.” Hineni, Hebrew for “here I am,” is the word Abraham uses to respond to God when called to sacrifice Isaac, as well as the name of a prayer of preparation and humility, addressed to God, chanted by the cantor on Rosh Hashanah. And a recurring verse echoes the language of the Kaddish, the mourner’s prayer.

Magnified, sanctified be thy holy name

Vilified, crucified in the human frame

A million candles burning for a help that never came

You want it darker, we kill the flame.

The Story of Isaac

One of Cohen’s more obscure songs is a retelling of the sacrifice of Isaac. Speaking from Isaac’s perspective, the song questions the morality of the story:

You who stand above them now

Your hatchets blunt and bloody

You were not there before

When I lay upon a mountain

And my father’s hand was trembling

With the beauty of the word. And if you call me brother now

Forgive me if I inquire

Just according to whose plan

When it all comes down to dust

I will kill you if I must

I will help you if I can.

If It Be Your Will

This song’s title is a translation of “Ken Yehi Ratzon,” a Hebrew liturgical phrase directed to God. The song is also addressed to God, and includes lyrics evoking imagery from Kabbalat Shabbat, the Friday evening prayer service welcoming Shabbat, of nature rejoicing:

If it be your will

If there is a choice

Let the rivers fill

Let the hills rejoice.

We’ll miss you, Leonard.