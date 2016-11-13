Arab taxi driver recognized as 'victim of enemy hostilties'

Arab taxi driver recognized as 'victim of hostilities' after Jewish youths bullied him in August.

After he was beaten up by five Jewish youths in downtown Jerusalem, Ishaq abu-Jibne, a Palestinian-Arab taxi driver, has been recognized by the police as a "victim of enemy hostilities."

The incident, which happened in August, involved the Jewish youths saying, "This is our country, go work in Gaza." Though abu-Jibne tried to leave, the youths sprayed him with mace and threw rocks at him.

Rocks are routinely thrown at Jewish cars, and many of the victims have been seriously maimed or killed as a result. However, not all of them are recognized as victims of terror, and neither the Palestinian Authority nor the Israeli government has taken steps to stop the attacks.

In fact, the PA leadership has praised both rock throwers and traditional terrorists for their work. In addition, on Saturday night, PA police threw rocks at five Jews who attempted to visit Kever Yosef (Joseph's Tomb).

Indeed, while Jewish medics and doctors have always helped Arab victims, Jewish victims have often been ignored by Arab medics, who at best refused to treat them and at worst, left them to die.

Abu-Jibne later went to the police station to file a complaint, but the case was closed due to lack of evidence.

After Yediot Ahronoth published his case, it was reopened and the police ruled he was eligible for benefits accorded to true victims of terror.