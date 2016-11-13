Trump expected to announce Chief of Staff

Will an anti-Semite become President Trump's Chief of Staff?

President-elect Donald Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, has told reporters Trump is expected to announce his Chief-of-Staff "imminently."

The two candidates are Steve Bannon, who served as Trump's campaign chairman and is also a conservative media executive, and Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus.

Bannon is known to be encouraging of white-supremacist talk, as well as anti-Semitic. His ex-wife, Mary Piccard, said Bannon "said he doesn’t like Jews and that he doesn’t like the way they raise their kids to be whiny brats."

Sources say Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner prefer Priebus, while Trump himself prefers Bannon. However, Priebus is favored by Washington lawmakers and may well help Trump in his relations with several important Republicans.

Priebus is also close to both Vice President-elect Mike Pence and to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

In addition, two other possibilities are Kellyanne Conway herself and David Bossie, who served as Trump’s deputy campaign manager.