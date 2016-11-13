MK proposes bill to help lone soldiers

MKs Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) and Itzik Shmuli (Zionist Union) on Wednesday submitted a bill to have the government pay lone soldiers a monthly sum of 1000 NIS for one year after their discharge from the army.

The MKs explained that, unlike other soldiers, who have family in Israel and a place to live even if they don't yet have jobs, lone soldiers are on their own from the moment they leave army, required to somehow pay their bills from the first month, even though they don't necessarily have the means to do so yet.

The proposed bill would cost the government 12 million NIS per year.

The bill is also supported by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu).