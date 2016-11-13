Israeli delegation stranded in Albania

Miracle on the runway: At 3am local time, just before takeoff, the plane carrying Israel's delegation to Albania screeched to a halt while speeding down the runway at a speed of 100 km/h, explaining to the delegation that the crew had identified a problem with the plane..

The problem, which affected the plane's left wing, was discovered thanks to the flashing lights indicating to the pilot that there was an issue.

As of 6 AM Israel time, the captain, crew, passengers, and security personnel - 93 people in total - were waiting for an alternative plane to arrive so that they could begin their journey home.

The Israeli delegation won their game against Albania in a 3-0 victory, just hours after four ISIS members were arrested on suspicion of planning to carry out a terror attack during the soccer match.