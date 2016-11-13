143 students infected with virus at Polish death camps

143 students participating in a school trip to the Polish death camps were stricken with serious stomach cramps while touring.

The heads of the educational trip reported to Yediot Achronot that six of the students had initially complained of strong stomach pains and illness. The hospital in Warsaw checked for the possibility that the students had food poisoning; this possibility, however, was eventually rejected, and it was found that the six had a virus. They were treated at the scene, some intravenously. After a short treatment, the six joined their friends again, with a recommendation from the doctor to rest for a day.

The doctors added that any other students who started to show similar symptoms should similarly be recommended to a day’s rest; there was no need to bring them to the hospital.

The virus, in fact, ended up infecting 143 of the students. Doctors recommended that the infected rest under supervision of the doctor accompanying the tour. Some of those infected later were also in need of intravenous treatment.