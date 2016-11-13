Mom puts son on street for 'voting' Trump at school

A mother in Texas put her son out of the street and filmed it after he participated in a mock election and "voted" for President-elect Donald Trump at school.

"Since you voted for Donald Trump, you get your s**t and get out…We don’t do Donald Trump here...Bye," she said.

The child, crying, said, "But I got school tomorrow," to which his mother responded, "Well, you should've thought about that."

In response to her question, "Why did you vote for him at school?" the child responded, typically, "Because I see him on TV a lot."

The mother also handed her son a sign saying, "Mom kicked me out because I voted for Donald Trump," to explain to passersby why he was out on the street.