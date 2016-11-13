American news site writes about election candidates

Queen Elizabeth offers to restore British rule to America, writes humorist for The New Yorker.

The New Yorker's Borowitz Report wrote before the US elections that British Queen Elizabeth II had offered to restore British rule to the United States.

Queen Elizabeth justified her offer saying it was "in recognition of the desperate situation you now find yourselves in."

"This two-hundred-and-forty-year experiment in self-rule began with the best of intentions, but I think we can all agree that it didn’t end well," she said.

Elizabeth urged Americans to elect her as America's first write-in president. She also assuaged US fears of British Parliament, saying, "Parliament would play no role in this deal..." and offering that If America did not want Prince Charles, "we could go straight to William and those children of his who have mesmerized you so."

The Queen also claimed not to ever have used email, and provided "proof" she had never committed adultery.

The author of the Borowitz Report, Andy Borowitz is a comedian and best-selling author who has written for The New Yorker since 1998.