Israeli students top OECD list

More Israeli students study social, environmental sciences than those in any other OECD country.

Israeli students are apparently more socially and environmentally aware than their OECD counterparts: An OECD report placed Israel first among the 32 OECD members in terms of the percentage of college students studying social and environmental sciences.

Israel came in fourth, however, in the percentage of college students studying law and twelfth for the percetage of college students who study education.

Israel ranked fourteenth both in terms of the percentage of students who study computer sciences, math, and statistics, and for the percentage of students studying life sciences.

The number of Israeli students studying the humanities ranked in eighteenth place, 31st for the percentage of students studying manufacturing and service industry, and 32nd in percentage of students studying architects.

It is worth noting that the number of students studying for an MA in business and management has dropped. However, the number of students studying paramedical professions and medicine has risen.